Turkish Servicemen to Travel to Russia for S-400 Training (excerpt)

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; published May 07, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Turkish military personnel in charge of operating S-400 missile defense systems are set to arrive in Russia at the end of May, a Russian military source has said.“At the end of May, around 100 Turkish servicemen will start training at a Russian military center to operate S-400 missile defense systems,” TASS Russian News Agency quoted the anonymous source as saying in a report on May 6.The S-400 systems will be delivered to Turkey by Russia’s military equipment exporter, Rosoboronexport, by the end of the year, as scheduled, the source said.Turkish military personnel, along with personnel from China, will receive training at a military center, according to the report.“Simultaneous training of anti-aircraft gunners from China and Turkey will represent an unprecedented case in the history of [the] former [Soviet Union] and modern Russia,” the source told TASS. (end of excerpt)-ends-