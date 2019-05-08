Notice of Proposed Contract Action for Light Attack Aircraft (LAA)

(Source: US Air Force Materiel Command; posted May 08, 2019)

The Fighters and Bombers Division (AFLCMC/WWB) intends to solicit proposals from one source and award a contract for the production of Light Attack Aircraft (LAA).



LAA will provide an affordable, non-developmental aircraft intended to operate globally in the types of Irregular Warfare environments that have characterized combat operations over the past 25 years.



Additionally, it will support Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) with the ability to accomplish its mission of Close Combat Air support to partner nations.



It is anticipated that a formal solicitation will be released in May of 2019 and a contract will be awarded in the 4th quarter of FY19.



The effort will be awarded using other than full and open competition to the successful offeror under the authority of 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1), as implemented by FAR 6.302-1 -Only One Responsible Source and No Other Supplies or Services Will Satisfy Agency Requirements, among the limited sources.



Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) is the only firm (Emphasis added—Ed.) that appears to possess the capability necessary to meet the requirement within the Air Force's time frame without causing an unacceptable delay in meeting the needs of the warfighter.



This NOCA neither constitutes a Request for Proposal (RFP) or Invitation for BID (IFB), nor does it restrict the Government to any specific acquisition approach. This NOCA is for information and planning purposes only and is not to be construed as a commitment to a contract by the Government.



An Ombudsman has been appointed to hear concerns from offerors or potential offerors.



The Ombudsman does not diminish the authority of the program manager or contracting officer, but communicates contractor concerns, issues, disagreements, and recommendations to the appropriate Government personnel. When requested, the Ombudsman shall maintain strict confidentiality as to the source of the concern. The Ombudsman does not participate in the evaluation of proposals or in the selection process.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Sierra Nevada will build the Embraer Super Tucano under license in Florida to meet the US Air Force’s requirement for a Light Attack Aircraft, and intends to award the first production contract in the fourth quarter of 2019.)



