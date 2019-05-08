CAE USA Mission Solutions Awarded USSOCOM Contract for OGC CDB Rapid Prototyping

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued May 08, 2019)

TAMPA, Florida, USA --- Originally developed by CAE for USSOCOM, the OGC CDB is a standard database architecture that addresses the challenge of interoperability and reuse of geospatial data in a synthetic environment database



CAE today announced that CAE USA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc (MSI), has been awarded a contract by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to support Open Geospatial Consortium Common Database (OGC CDB) rapid prototyping.



Under terms of the contract, CAE USA MSI will enhance mission readiness by helping USSOCOM address challenges with simulation interoperability.



CAE originally designed and developed the Common Database (CDB) for USSOCOM. In 2016, the Open Geospatial Consortium, an international consortium developing geospatial standards and interoperable solutions, approved the CDB as an OGC standard. The OGC CDB brings together the geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) and modelling and simulation industries to establish greater interoperability in the use of geospatial data.



“CAE USA Mission Solutions will extend and advance prototypes developed for the United States Special Operations Command with the objective of enabling a new national capability that combines simulation and gaming for interoperable training and mission rehearsal,” said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. “This program will continue to advance the adoption of the OGC CDB for wider use by the U.S. Department of Defense in support of global operations.”





CAE USA is part of CAE’s Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. CAE USA includes over 2,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE’s Defense & Security business unit. CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of CAE USA which operates under a Proxy Agreement with the United States government. The Proxy Agreement enables CAE USA MSI to pursue and execute higher-level security programs.



-ends-

