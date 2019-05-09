Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 09, 2019)

United Launch Services, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $149,376,775 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to previously awarded contract FA8811-19-C-0002 for National Security Space Launch Delta IV heavy launch services.



This modification provides for launch vehicle production services for National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Launch Mission Two, the second of three planned NRO launch missions under this contract.



Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Decatur, Alabama; and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, and is expected to be complete by December 2022.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $449,813,010. Fiscal 2019 missile procurement funds in the amount of $139,028,436 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

