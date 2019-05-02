Turkish Tanks to Be Upgunned with Ukrainian Konus Missiles

(Source: MilInUA; posted May 02, 2019)

Representatives of the [Ukrainian] State Foreign Trade Enterprise “SpetsTechnoExport” and Makina ve Kimya Endüstrisi Kurumu (MKEK), Turkey have initialed a contract on the Konus 120mm gun-launched missile delivery on the first day of IDEF’19 show in Istanbul, reports Spetstekhnoexport press service.



The first step will include delivery of the Konus 120mm missiles and associated homing equipment and further integration with Turkish main battle tanks. Later, after technology transfer, Ukrainian missiles will be produced at MKEK’s facility.



Contract initialing freezes contract cost, lead time and other provisions. Final contract will be signed in the next few weeks followed by production start.



The Konus guided missile was developed by the State Enterprise Kyiv Design Bureau Luch, and is intended for use with 120mm NATO tank main guns. The missile has a range of 5 km which exceeds an average tank main gun fire range. Missile’s dual warhead is capable of penetrating reactive armor or up to 800mm of armor.



In general, Turkey is one of the key Ukrainian defense industry partners. The two countries’ active cooperation has already brought to life some successful defense projects.



-ends-

