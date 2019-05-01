On March 26, 2019, President Trump issued an executive order on the threat to the country from an electromagnetic pulse (EMP). Titled “Coordinating National Resilience to Electromagnetic Pulse,” the executive order puts the government and private sector on the necessary path to developing a response to both human-made and naturally occurring EMPs.
It is an important first step to addressing a potentially catastrophic threat to American lives, and the White House should be commended for taking it.
Key Takeaways
The White House has issued an executive order to address the threat of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP), whether caused by a solar flare or an enemy attack.
A nuclear bomb detonated high above the U.S. would create an EMP that could shut down the country’s electric grid and supply system, causing chaos and death.
An EMP is a direct threat to Americans’ safety and lives, and the White House should be commended for issuing the executive order.
Click here for the related Issue Brief (3 PDF pages), on the Heritage Foundation website.
