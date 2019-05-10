After U.S. Complaint, Canada to Soften Rules for Jet Competition to Allow Lockheed Martin Bid: Source (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 10, 2019)

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA --- Canada is softening the rules of its multibillion-dollar competition for 88 new fighter jets to allow Lockheed Martin Corp to submit a bid, following a complaint by Washington, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.The source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation, said Ottawa was acting after the United States told Canada the regulations would exclude Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter, the plane the Canadian air force wants.The complaint was the latest challenge for a trouble-plagued process that has dragged on for more than a decade.Canada initially said bidders for the contract - worth between C$15 billion and C$19 billion ($11.1 billion to $14.1 billion) - must commit to give Canadian businesses 100 percent of the value of the deal in economic benefits.But that contradicts rules of the consortium that developed the F-35, a group to which Canada belongs. The U.S. military’s F-35 office wrote to Ottawa last December saying it would not bid unless changes were made.“The U.S. government told us they were unable to offer contractual guarantees of economic benefits,” said the source.Ottawa is therefore dropping the requirement that firms give a legally binding promise they would spend the value of the fighter contract in Canada. (end of excerpt)-ends-