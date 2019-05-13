ST Engineering Opens IMDEX 2019 with New Designs and Solutions for International Maritime Defence

(Source: ST Engineering; issued May 13, 2019)

SINGAPORE --- ST Engineering’s new launches at the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (IMDEX) 2019 demonstrate its diverse capabilities as a Total Naval Solutions provider. From smart vessel designs and autonomous solutions, to integrated digital defence technology, the Group is showcasing a broad spectrum of products and solutions spanning the shore to deep sea that will bring enhanced security and operational efficiencies to its partners.



New Vessel Designs for Deep Sea Defence & Security



Visitors to the show will be among the first to see these new launches unveiled by the Group, including the Super Swift series for homeland security as well as the Vanguard 130 Multi-Role Combatant to support international maritime security. The Super Swift series is a range of ultra-high speed Fast Patrol Boats (FPB) designed for interdiction, interception and patrolling. Customised for military and law enforcement applications, each FPB features an Air Cavity Hull (ACH) that enables the craft to reach high speeds of up to 70 knots, depending on the craft size.



Significant improvements in ride and crew comfort levels are key characteristics of Super Swift – ACH series, with reduced ship motions and acceleration. Users will enjoy exceptionally high seakeeping and survivability abilities with this new series of vessels which is best suited for very high speed activities such as pursuit and arrest, search and rescue, offshore patrolling and escort, surveillance and covert surveillance, as well as border patrol.



The Vanguard 130 Multi-Role Combatant is a good fit for ship operators looking for enhanced cost efficiencies and flexible ship deployment. It is part of a series of five classes that delivers multi-modal capabilities with one design. This enables enhanced cost efficiencies across the platforms as all five classes share common hull forms that reduce acquisition costs. Because of its highly scalable and modular design, the Vanguard allows operators to exercise more flexibility in the ship’s deployment, including space for carrying of unmanned vehicles for warfare or other operations. The in-house developed and patented Q-LARS 2.0 for handling a wide range of small crafts and unmanned surface vehicles can be easily adapted for use in every Vanguard series vessel.



Digital Solutions for Ship Management and Defence



Moving from sea to shore, maritime defence and security hinge on harnessing technological developments such as robotics, artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance overall vessel capabilities, maritime security and operational effectiveness. Ship operators can leverage the suite of advanced ICT solutions offered by the Group to automate ship management, improve comprehensive awareness and overall digital defence.



ST Engineering announced the launch of its upgraded SkyArcher Counter Drone System that enables the safe takedown of unauthorised drones, landing them at designated safe zones without damaging legitimate drones or causing any public safety and security issues. The first such solution of its kind in Singapore, the SkyArcher does not interfere with the communications signals of surrounding authorised drones as well as other communications signals in a radio frequency dense urban environment. It is also capable of taking over multiple drones and landing them safely at designated locations, regardless of their flying direction and number of drones. These enhanced features make the SkyArcher a highly suitable counter drone solution for critical infrastructure protection including coastal surveillance.



On showcase for the first time is the AgilLOC Antenna Element Compact (AgilLOC AEC), an integrated anti-jam antenna system which can nullify the interference of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals. It is designed to ensure the reliable reception of GNSS signals necessary to compute vessel position and timing information, enabling safe and effective navigation of sea vessels.



Also showcased at IMDEX are solutions designed for smart maintenance which include predictive maintenance, maintenance management and VR training.



Making its debut at IMDEX 2019, the Integrated Ship Bridge Simulator offers a realistic environment that promotes collaborative training in ship-handling, engineering watch and combat operations for the navy crew. The system features Virtual Reality (VR) stations that enhance realism with targeted scenarios including berthing and dealing with small vessel threats.



“In today’s context, it is no longer feasible to focus only on one aspect of maritime defence and expect a fool proof solution. With rapidly evolving digital technology, engineering innovations like what we have featured here at IMDEX 2019 demonstrate the full spectrum of maritime defence and security needs – from in-house proprietary ship designs, ship construction, to smart autonomous solutions and integrated digital defence solutions. At the heart of it all, we are showcasing indigenous defence capabilities that are diverse enough to value-add and help our partners take future-proofing of maritime security and defence to the next level,” said Chew Men Leong, Chief Marketing Officer, ST Engineering and Deputy President & President (Defence Business), Marine.





ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in the defence, government and commercial segments in more than 100 countries. With more than 500 smart city projects across 70 cities in its track record, the Group continues to help transform cities through its suite of Smart Mobility, Smart Security and Smart Environment solutions.



-ends-

