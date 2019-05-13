Multinational Navies Work Together to Counter Maritime Security Threats in ADMM-Plus Exercise

The sea phase of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise concluded today. The ADMM-Plus Maritime Security Field Training Exercise, held from 30 April to 13 May 2019, is co-organised by Singapore and the Republic of Korea (ROK) under their co-chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security.



The exercise commenced in Busan, ROK and concludes in Singapore. The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s Formidable-class frigate RSS Stalwart participated alongside 18 ships and 10 aircraft from the 18 ADMM-Plus countries.



During the exercise, participating navies conducted maritime security drills such as boarding operations and protection of key installations. They also practised the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and conducted information-sharing to track vessels-of-interest. Participants also conducted helicopter cross-deck landings and replenishment at sea drills as they sailed, building confidence and practical cooperation. Upon reaching the waters off eastern Singapore, boarding teams from the Brunei, India, ROK and Singapore navies simulated a search on a vessel-of-interest.



Exercise co-director and RSN Head of Naval Operations Rear-Admiral (RADM) Edwin Leong highlighted the importance of the exercise in enhancing practical cooperation among the ADMM-Plus navies. He said, "The exercise is a key milestone of Singapore and ROK's co-chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security. It brings our navies together to collaborate across a spectrum of maritime security operations, which helps to deepen mutual understanding and builds confidence and trust. This effort also enhances our collective capability to address maritime security threats in the region and to keep our sea lines of communication open and secure for all."



This is the fourth Maritime Security Field Training Exercise conducted under the ambit of the ADMM-Plus and will close tomorrow at RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base. The closing ceremony will be officiated by Singapore's Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and attended by exercise co-directors RADM Edwin Leong and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Director Maritime Operations Center RADM Hwang Sun Woo.



The ADMM-Plus comprises the ten ASEAN countries as well as Australia, China, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.



