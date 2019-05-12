Bird Strike Causes More Than $2 Million In Damages to Japan-Based Marine Corps F-35B (excerpt)

(Source: Marine Corps Times; posted May 12, 2019)

By Shawn Snow

Birds can be a hazard for civilian and military aircraft, causing millions in damages every year.On Tuesday an F-35B with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, out of Iwakuni, Japan, was forced to abort a take-off because of a bird strike, according to Major Eric Flanagan, a spokesman for 1st Marine Aircraft Wing.The aircraft “safely taxied off the runway,” but initial assessments indicated the high-tech stealth fighter suffered more than $2 million in damages, making it a Class A mishap, Flanagan told Marine Corps Times in an emailed statement.The incident is currently under investigation and a complete damage assessment is underway.On, April 17, an Air Force F-16 with the 49th Wing out of Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, struck a hawk during a routine landing. (end of excerpt)-ends-