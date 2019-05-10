Advanced Training for Pilots of OH-58D Kiowa Warrior

(Source: Croatia Republic Ministry of Defence; issued May 10, 2019)

The advanced training on the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters kicked off for the second and third group of pilots in the Helicopter Squadron of the 93td Air Base of the Croatian Armed Forces on 9 May 2019, who are trained for recce and fighter pilots.



Over the past three days the trainees have taken the classroom and the practical preparation for the full scope of advanced training administered in the Zadar County, including recconnaissance, aerial and ground force protection , offensive operations and target detection and tracking, as well as various situation and threats resolving according to the adopted scenario.



The training is administered by the Croatian instructors, and is monitored from the ground and from the air, to ensure that the trainees have fully mastered all tactical actions and procedures.



A training administrator and flight instructor said the emphasis was laid on teamwork for the duration of the training.



"All trainees have by now built their personal and professional status, however here they need to do their best to contribute to the team's success. A scoring system for individual actions and procedures has been introduced to make the training even more interesting, and the initial outcome has exceeded our expectations, as proved by the analysis of each mission takes as long as the performance, each detail is viewed from all perspectives to ensure efficient mission accomplishment.



The passion and energy invested by the trainees reflects their strong motivation; the training is the most interesting and challenging event of the career for the flight instructors too", said the Training Administrator of the Helicopter Squadron.



The training closed with live firing conducted in the Training Range "Eugen Kvaternik" in Slunj, followed by the presentation of certificates of qualification for recce and fighter pilots of OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters



