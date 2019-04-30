Growler Achieves Initial Operating Capability

(Source: Royal Australian Air Force; issued April 30, 2019

Initial Operating Capability (IOC) has been achieved for the EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft.



The Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Leo Davies said IOC for the Growler was a significant achievement in Defence’s efforts to improve joint electronic warfare capability.



“Over time, this aircraft will work with Army and Navy platforms to enhance our ability to control the electronic environment, and where necessary, deny or degrade the electronic systems of adversaries,” Air Marshal Davies said.



“This will provide a capability edge by enhancing tactical options to reduce risks to Australian and partner maritime, land and air forces in more complex and high-tech conflicts of the future.”



The Growler capability includes new electronic attack aircraft fitted with purpose-built jamming pods as well as a suite of advanced weapons.



Flight training devices and support facilities have been built and delivered to RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Boeing delivered the first EA-18G Growler to the RAAF on July 29, 2015.)



