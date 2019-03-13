Hensoldt's 'Kalaetron' Revolutionises Electronic Protection Systems

(Source: Hensoldt; issued March 13, 2019)

STOCKHOLM / MUNICH --- Hensoldt, the leading independent sensor house, is introducing the new radar warning system 'Kalaetron RWR' (RWR = Radar Warning Receiver) onto the market, which revolutionises the protection of aircraft and helicopters from radar-guided weapons.



This new product will be presented to the public for the first time at the Electronic Warfare Europe Conference in Stockholm.



"With the help of the latest artificial intelligence and digital signal processing methods, our Kalaetron RWR detects radar-based threats early and reliably," explained Celia Pelaz, Head of the Spectrum Dominance / Airborne Solutions Division. "Our new product thus increases the assertiveness of aircraft and helicopters and their survivability, especially in view of the increasingly dense signal spectrum and the growing threat posed by highly integrated air defence systems."



Due to its fully digital design, the new radar warner detects and identifies threats incredibly quickly and with an very low false alarm rate, over an extremely wide frequency range.



The Kalaetron RWR uses artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to detect new threat patterns from a huge amount of collected raw data. This is especially important to identify the latest air defence radar systems that cover an extremely wide bandwidth or which hop between particular frequencies in fractions of a second.



Kalaetron thus enables fighter or transport aircraft to be protected even against upcoming anti-aircraft weapons and integrated air defence systems, while also offering great potential for adaptability to cope with future threats.



-ends-

