INDRA to Supply State-of-the-Art Deployable Military Radar to United Kingdom

(Source: Indra; issued May 13, 2019)

The Long Tactical Range 25 (LTR25) is one of the latest models from the Lanza family of radars developed by Indra, which stresses its long-range detection, rapid deployment and great ease of transportation. (Indra photo)

MADRID --- Indra has been awarded a contract to supply the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom with an advanced long-range air defense deployable radar.



The company was chosen after competing with the main companies in the industry. Indra will deliver the system later this year, meeting tight deadlines.



The Indra LTR25 L-band radar stands out for offering very high long-range detection capabilities, comparable to those of larger fixed radars, but with the added advantage of being able to operate very quickly and be transported in small aircraft, such as the C130.



It is a robust solution designed to facilitate deployments outside the national territory, to reinforce the surveillance of a specific area on a one-off basis or to be available as backup in the event that one of the fixed radars is attacked or damaged.



Indra is a leading company in the development of radars and one of the main suppliers of this type of solutions for NATO. The company has won all the tenders awarded by the Alliance in the last five years. Its systems also cover surveillance of the whole south-western flank of Europe.



Indra has delivered over 50 radars in total to countries from five continents, so the capabilities of its teams have been widely demonstrated in all types of scenarios and environments.



The company also has experience in the supply of integrated air defense systems for a number of countries.





Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. In the 2018 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.104 billion, with 43,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.



