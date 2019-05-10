Defence Talks Break Down

(Source: Radio Sweden; issued May 10, 2019)

Talks broke down between parliamentary parties over the defence budget today.



The Centre, Moderate, Liberal and Christian Democrat parties said in a press conference today that they have left the talks, while the Sweden Democrat and Left party remain in, together with the government parties, (Social Democrats and Greens).



This comes after the Social Democrats said they want to wait until the end of the year to finalise how much money defence will get. The centre-right parties want SEK 84 billion to develop Sweden's defence up until 2025.



However, the Sweden Democrat and Left parties have remained in the talks, meaning that there is no parliamentary majority for the centre-right's proposal



