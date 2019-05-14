Saab Presents Updated Sirius Passive Sensor Offer

(Source: Saab; issued May 14, 2019)

Saab presents an updated offer based on its Sirius suite of passive sensor systems for the air, land and sea domains. Sirius represents a full range of capabilities based on a common architecture and with a domain-specific edge- for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, beyond the scope of individual sensors.



The updated offer starts with an introduction of Sirius land-based applications for air and sea surveillance, signals intelligence and Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD), designed with the end-user perspective in mind.



“Our innovative Sirius suite of passive sensor solutions and data fusion systems enable armed forces and intelligence services to detect and locate signals, turning information into knowledge while remaining undetected”, says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab business area Surveillance.



Sirius represents multi-domain passive surveillance and signals intelligence gathering capabilities. Operational in all domains, Sirius solutions are innovative, reliable and backed by Saab´s unique competence in sensors and multi-source data fusion.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



