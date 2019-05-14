Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 14, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,472,006 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-sharing contract (N00019-16-C-0033).



This modification authorizes the procurement of Diminishing Manufacturing Sources redesign activities in support of the F-35 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement Air Force funds in the amount of $7,385,847; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement Navy funds in the amount of $7,385,846; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $3,700,313 will be obligated at time of award, $7,385,847 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases in the amount of $18,472,006 for the Air Force; Navy, and non-U.S. DoD participants.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



