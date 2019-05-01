Moving PeSCo Forward: What Are the Next Steps?

(Source: IRIS; issued May 14, 2019)

After our series of 11 publications on PeSCo with the French, German, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Polish, Dutch, Belgian, Greek, Lithuanian and Cypriot perspectives, Ares publishes now the comparative synthesis of these national perspectives.Jean-Pierre Maulny, Deputy Director of IRIS, and Livia Di Bernardini, research fellow at IRIS, highlight the convergences and divergences of the national point of view on this initiative. Finally, the authors propose five recommendations for the future of PeSCo to reach the objectives set in the Treaty of Lisbon in order to strengthen the EU military capabilities in a collective framework.This synthesis will be presented during the seminar on PeSCo held by ARES in Brussels on May 21, 2019.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-