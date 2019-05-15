Bulgaria and the U.S. Can’t Agree On the F-16 Price; Possible Negotiations for the Swedish Gripen (excerpt)

(Source: BulgarianMilitary.com; posted May 15, 2019)

By Boyko Nikolov

SOFIA, Bulgaria --- Bulgarian Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov gave an interview on the Horizont radio channel, part of the Bulgarian National Radio, speaking in details on the topic of acquiring a new Bulgarian F-16 fighter aircraft, BulgarianMilitary.com has learned.At this stage, negotiations with the US have not achieved a satisfactory price for the Bulgarian side, and if that does not change, it is possible the government will turn to the second bidder, namely Saab with their Gripen.“Some of the proposals in the terms of price are not satisfactory, so the negotiations continue. The price for a part of this service is unacceptable at this stage. If we cannot attain the result needed, we have the right to propose to the National Assembly to terminate the project or we to continue the negotiations with some of the other participants,” Karakachanov said.“Bulgaria has possibilities, but they are not limitless. We have to comply with the price, the package of services and the payment deadlines. Everything is a matter of negotiations. If the price does not satisfy us, we have the right to say ‘no’. We will not accept any price that would be offered to us,” he said. “We do not want to get something for nothing, but at normal prices, taking into consideration the prices of other countries,” Karakachanov added. (end of excerpt)-ends-