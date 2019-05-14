U.S. Defends Gulf Military Build-up, Says It's 'Not Spoiling for Fight'

BRUSSELS --- Amid growing concerns of a conflict between the United States and Iran, U.S. officials have told their European allies that its military buildup in the Persian Gulf region is a "defensive" move in response to multiple threats coming out of Iran.



Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told RFE/RL that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered that message to European leaders in Brussels on May 13 -- adding that Washington was "just trying to restore deterrence."



"We're not spoiling for a fight," Hook told RFE/RL on May 14.



Hook said the military assets that the United States has deployed in the Persian Gulf region are part of "a defensive move in light of all the multiple plot vectors that our intelligence community was seeing coming out of Iran."



"If we didn't put in place assets to defend ourselves that would be negligent,” Hook said.



Some analysts have said that with the growing presence of U.S. military hardware and troops in the Persian Gulf, even the slightest misstep could set off a serious conflict in the region.



British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on May 13 before meeting with Pompeo in Brussels that Britain, France, and Germany were "very worried about the risk of a conflict happening by accident with an escalation that is unintended really on either side."



Hook would not comment officially on The New York Times report, but he said any buildup was being made "in order to make sure that we're prepared if attacked."



"We're always prepared if attacked. But in light of the very credible threat-reporting that we were seeing, it was important that we do this," Hook said.



The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately comment on The New York Times report.



'Malign Activities'



Last week, Washington announced the deployment of an aircraft carrier battle group and a bomber task force to the Persian Gulf to counter what U.S. officials called "clear indications" of Iranian threats to the interests of the United States or its allies in the region.



Washington has imposed a series of sanctions on Iranian oil and metal exports to increase pressure on Tehran to give up what it calls "malign" activities, such as attempting to develop nuclear weapons and financing militant activity in the region.



The United States withdrew a year ago from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and has since imposed increasingly strict sanctions on Tehran.



In pulling out of the accord, Trump said the terms were not tough enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and did not address Iran's missile program or Tehran's alleged support for militants in the region.



Hook said Washington and European leaders were on the same page in their assessment of the threat posed by Iran, even if they disagree about staying in the accord.



"So if you look at the record, it's very clear that Europe is also concerned about Iranian aggression,” Hook said.



"They would like Iran to knock it off. They would also like Iran to stay in the Iran nuclear deal so that they never acquire a nuclear weapon. We just think being outside the deal gives us better odds than that," Hook said.



'Psychological Warfare'



Hook also downplayed one point of contention with Europe: a new trade mechanism recently launched by Germany, France, and Britain to allow financial flows to be sent to Iran that would not violate U.S. sanctions.



Known as INSTEX, the special-purpose mechanism focuses on areas not targeted by U.S. sanctions, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and agricultural products.



"The Iranians have not put in place the transparent financial system that allows this to be operational, so, I'm not sure it will ever get off the ground," he said.



"We don't see any corporate demand for it," Hook said.



Tehran has accused Washington of engaging in "psychological warfare" with its recent moves.



Iran denies it supports insurgent activity and has said its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes.



Trump Denies U.S. Preparing Plans to Send 120,000 Troops to Counter Iran Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed as "fake news" a report in The New York Times that said the White House was reviewing plans to possibly deploy up to 120,000 troops to the Middle East should Iran attack U.S. forces or accelerate work on nuclear weapons.



"I think it's fake news, OK? Now, would I do that? Absolutely. But we have not planned for that," Trump told reporters on May 14 on the White House lawn.



"Hopefully, we're not going to have to plan for that. And if we did that, we'd send a hell of a lot more troops than that," he added.



Citing anonymous administration officials,The New York Times said on May 13 that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan presented the plans at a meeting of Trump's top security aides last week.



Several plans were detailed and "the uppermost option called for deploying 120,000 troops, which would take weeks or months to complete," according to The New York Times.



The report said the plans did not call for a land invasion of Iran.



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, downplayed the chances of conflict, saying Tehran did not seek war with the United States despite the rising tensions.



"There won't be any war. The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance," Khamenei was quoted as saying by Iranian state media on May 14. "We don't seek a war, and they don't either. They know it's not in their interests."



Commenting on the report, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a joint news conference on May 14 with visiting U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that he hoped it was "just baseless rumors."



