Saab at CANSEC 2019

(Source: Saab; issued May 15, 2019)

Saab is exhibiting (booth #1521) at CANSEC, Canada’s largest security and defence exhibition. The event takes place in Ottawa, Ontario on May 29-30 and Saab’s dedicated CANSEC media briefing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00 am through 11:00 am in the official Media Room. The media briefing will provide an update on Saab’s Canadian plans as well as provide an update on the Gripen fighter.



As Canada continues to modernize its Air Force, Saab is offering a complete package tailor-made for Canada which will include the Gripen fighter, Saab’s entry into the Future Fighter Capability Program. And for the first time at CANSEC, a full scale Gripen will be on display outside the exhibition hall. At the Saab booth, a Gripen flight simulator will give visitors the complete Gripen experience from inside the cockpit, and demonstrate the benefits for the pilot flying the world’s most advanced fighter jet.



On Wednesday, May 29 at 3:00 pm, and Thursday May 30 at 10:00 am, there will be a Gripen brief by a former South African Air Force Gripen pilot, describing the unique features and capabilities of the Gripen fighter jet. The briefings will take place in the official Media Room.



Additionally, Saab’s Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution, will be on display with its Giraffe 1X radar, C2 and RBS 70 NG Remote Weapon System (RWS). The Giraffe 1X radar can be operated both remotely and locally, and can either be installed on a building or mast or integrated into a suitable vehicle. The RBS 70 NG RWS, which includes a new generation integrated sighting system with enhanced gunner aids and an unbeatable range coupled with an unjammable laser guidance system, produce a ground-based air-defence system with world-leading capabilities.



In addition to these offerings, the Carl-Gustaf and AT4 will be showcased and provide an opportunity for visitots to learn about how these shoulder-fired infantry weapon systems enhance the firepower and flexibility of the soldier. Alongside will be the world-famous Barracuda multi-spectral camouflage, which provides the ability to avoid detection on the modern battlefield in order to maintain the tactical advantage.



This and much more will be available for the visitors. Come and experience how Saab’s world-leading solutions are leading the way in keeping society safe.





