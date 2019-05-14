A New Cooperative Approach: Urgent Air Transport

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued May 14, 2019)

A C-17 belonging to the Heavy Airlift Wing Programme based in Papa, Hungary recently transported urgent cargo for the Southern Operational Command (SOC) and the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) from Oslo to Kabul.



To register the cargo on this airplane, the Transporting and Warehousing team of NSPA used the Movement Coordination Centre Europe (MCCE) in Eindhoven, Netherlands as a broker and a NATO nation as a sponsor in the ATARES system.[1]



As NSPA is neither a member of MCCE, nor a direct user of the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC), the cargo was declared as Danish freight and the flight was operated by SAC using Norwegian flying hours.



This activity is the first example of NSPA working with MCCE due to a letter of intent between the partners signed on 15 January 2019.



Cooperation across NSPA was key to success. Thanks to efficient and rapid collaboration within NSPA, more than 42m3 cargo, including dangerous goods, was shipped. In particular, this quick transportation facilitated SOC’s mission to setup urgent operational material at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Afghanistan.



In less than 10 days, the cargo was moved from Taranto and Brunssum to Kabul via Oslo. Because of the newly established cooperation developed with the MCCE, NSPA now has more options and improved access to military flights, meaning the Agency is able to better support our customers’ urgent requirements.



