House Appropriations Committee Releases Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Funding Bill

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 15, 2019)

by Shaun McDougall

The House Appropriations Committee has released a draft version of the FY20 defense appropriations bill. The bill passed the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense by voice vote, and heads to the full committee for mark-up.In total, the bill provides $690.2 billion in new discretionary spending authority for the Department of Defense for functions under the Defense Subcommittee’s jurisdiction, an increase of $15.8 billion above the fiscal year 2019 enacted level, and $8 billion below the president’s budget request.Here are some acquisition highlights, as outlined in a committee press release:-- Total: $142.0 billion-- Base: $130.3 billion-- OCO/GWOT (Title IX): $11.7 billion**Aircraft:-- Funds 90 F-35 aircraft, 12 more than the request ($8.7 billion).-- Funds eight F-15EX aircraft to recapitalize the F-15C/D fleet ($986 million).-- Funds 73 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, 15 more than the fiscal year 2019 enacted level ($1.4 billion).-- Funds 14 V-22 aircraft, four more than the request ($1.2 billion).-- Funds nine P-8A Poseidon aircraft, three more than the request ($1.7 billion).-- Funds 16 C/MC/KC-130J aircraft, four more than the request, including an additional four C-130Js for the Air Force Reserve ($1.4 billion).**Shipbuilding:-- Provides $21.7 billion to procure 11 Navy ships.-- Funds are provided for three DDG-51 guided missile destroyers; two SSN-774 attack submarines; one frigate; one Ford class aircraft carrier; two TAO fleet oilers; and two towing, salvage, and rescue ships.-- Funds advance procurement of the first Columbia class submarine ($1.6 billion).-- Funds advance procurement of three Virginia class submarines ($4.3 billion).-- Funds one Ship-to-Shore Connector, one more than the request ($65 million).**Vehicles/Force Protection:-- Provides $249 million above the request to upgrade the Stryker vehicle by procuring 86 Stryker weapon systems (30mm cannon and weapon stations).-- Funds the request for the update of 165 Abrams tanks to the upgraded configuration ($1.75 billion).**Other:-- Provides $1.24 billion for four space launch services.-- Provides $200 million to fully support Israeli Cooperative procurement programs (Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow).-- Provides $425.9 million to procure 37 THAAD interceptors as requested.-- Includes $1.3 billion for the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account (NGREA).-- Total: $101.5 billion-- Base: $100.7 billion-- OCO/GWOT (Title IX): $0.8 billionThe FY20 RDT&E recommendation is $100.692 billion in base funding, $1.9 billion below the budget request and $5.7 billion above the FY19 enacted level.-- Invests in basic and applied scientific research, development, test and evaluation of new technologies and equipment, and supports the research community so forces will have the systems and equipment for tomorrow’s challenges.-- Fully funds the Block 4 follow-on development of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter ($1.5 billion).-- Fully funds the continued development of the Air Force’s B-21 bomber program ($3 billion).-- Fully funds the Army’s Improved Turbine Engine Program ($206 million).-- Funds the continued development of the Columbia class ballistic missile submarine ($419 million).-- Fully funds the Army’s number one priority: Long-Range Precision Fires ($418 million).-- Provides $300 million for the Israeli Cooperative research and development programs, including David’s Sling and Arrow-3.-ends-