Terma Awarded Maintenance Contract for 11 SCANTER Radars in India

(Source: Terma A/S; issued May 15, 2019)

NEW DELHI, India --– Terma, in collaboration with Aatash Norcontrol Ltd, has won a Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract for the next five years for 11 SCANTER radars strategically located for providing continuous coverage of the entire Gulf of Kutch, India.



The contract was awarded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL). Terma is pleased to provide the necessary support for continuous availability of these strategic resources.



Aatash Norcontrol Ltd, with their expertise in Vessel Tracking and Port Management Systems, has completed several projects of national importance and hence has been selected as Terma’s service partner for India.



Terma has more than 60 SCANTER radars in support of VTS, airports, and coastal surveillance applications across India.



