RAF Typhoons Scrambled Twice In Two Days to Intercept Russians

(Source: Forces Network: posted May 16, 2019)

RAF Typhoon fighters have been scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft flying along the Baltic coast.



They are the first Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) scrambles since the RAF took over the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in the country from the German Air Force last month.



On Tuesday, Typhoons were scrambled out of Ämari Air Base in Estonia in response to two Russian SU-27 Flanker fighter aircraft and one IL-22 aircraft, that were flying along the Baltic coast heading towards Kaliningrad.



On Wednesday, Typhoons once again launched from Ämari to intercept another two SU-27 aircraft and an IL-22, and escorted the formation towards Russia.



Armed Forces Minister Mark Lancaster said: "At the same time as our troops forge stronger ties with NATO Allies in Estonia, our RAF Typhoons are policing Baltic skies and providing a rapid response to any approaches towards NATO airspace.



-ends-

