Royal Navy Shadows Russian Warship

(Source: Royal Navy; issued May 15, 2019)

Royal Navy warship HMS Northumberland has escorted a Russian destroyer through the English Channel.



The Devonport-based Type 23 frigate was activated to meet the Severmorsk, a Udaloy-class guided missile destroyer.



The Russian ship passed through the English Channel on the way back to her home port after operations in the Mediterranean.



HMS Northumberland is one of the Royal Navy's ships kept at high readiness to protect the integrity of UK waters. Before shadowing the Russian vessel, the ship had been honing her submarine hunting skills in the waters off the UK.



Commander Ally Pollard, HMS Northumberland's Commanding Officer, praised her ship's company for their efforts over the past few days.



She said: "This has been a particularly intense period for HMS Northumberland. It is credit to the team on board that they have been able to switch from the demands of anti-submarine warfare to conduct escorting duties through home waters with such ease.



"This is normal business for the Royal Navy, being prepared at all times to respond to any foreign warships in the UK's area of interest."



As a high-readiness unit, HMS Northumberland may be called upon at any time to help prevent arms trafficking, people smuggling, conduct counter-terrorism operations, maritime search and rescue, or escort duties.



She is equipped with a Merlin helicopter of Culdrose-based 814 Naval Air Squadron, state-of-the-art radar and the Royal Navy's new Sea Ceptor missile system.



-ends-