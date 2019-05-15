Leonardo Promotes Its Advanced Capabilities for Peru’s Defence And Security

(Source: Leonardo; issued May 15, 2019)

ROME --- Leonardo is attending the SITDEF exhibition (International Technology Hall for the Defence and prevention of Disasters) in Peru (Lima 16th-19thMay, stand 207, Inka Pavillion).The Company is offering a wide range of products, which are able to satisfy the demanding requirements of the Peruvian Armed Forces and other Latin American customers.



Having been active in Peru since the late 1970s when the Company provided air traffic control systems, Leonardo has established a strong position in-country. Over 40 naval and underwater combat systems have been sold as well as SeaSpray 7000E E-scan radars for the Peruvian Navy’s F-27 and Beechcraft patrol aircraft.



Leonardo’s electro-optic sensors and UHF tactical radios are employed by the Armed Forces, with the tactical radios also used by the Joint Forces Command in the VRAEM (Valle de los ríos Apurímac Ene y Mantaro) region.



Leonardo’s most important recent success in-country is the selection of the C-27J Spartan tactical military transport aircraft, which is on show at SITDEF. The C-27J is able to operate across a diverse spectrum of geographic conditions: from the Andes to the desert, the Antarctic or the Chilean Pacific Islands. It can land on unprepared strips, even in hostile conditions, night and day, allowing crews to quickly deliver humanitarian assistance.



Also on-show will be Leonardo’s M-346 Fighter Attack, which can switch from a trainer to a combat aircraft while using the same airframe. It is an evolution of the proven M-346. The integration of Leonardo’s Grifo multi-mode fire control radar, boasting many international customers, will equip the M-346FA with additional advanced operational capabilities.



Ready to respond to Naval Forces’ needs, Leonardo is prepared to satisfy Peru’s new frigate requirements with an offer that encompasses naval and underwater defence systems through to sensors and combat management systems.



Leonardo can also offer a range of integrated systems to civil and defence customers in Peru and the wider region, including for border, coastal control and surveillance. One example is the RAT31 DL air defence radar, which delivers a range of over 470 kilometres and is used throughout NATO. The mobile variant RAT31 DL will be on-show at SITDEF.



A leading manufacturer in the helicopter sector, Leonardo offers a range of modern products and services for military and public utility duties. The world’s bestselling helicopter in its category, the multirole AW139 is ideally suited to meet national SAR and MEDEVAC requirements, able to operate in demanding environmental and weather conditions at up to 20,000ft. The AW189 also offers excellent performance for high-altitude public service operations, featuring a large capacity, long range and high endurance.



Over 400 Leonardo helicopters fly in Latin America, carrying out government and military tasks.



