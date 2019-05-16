Lockheed Martin Breaks Ground on New Production Facility

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued May 16, 2019)

TROY, Ala. --- U.S. Air Force and local Alabama officials joined Lockheed Martin executives today to break ground on the company's new strike systems production facility in Troy.



Local officials, U.S. Air Force customers and Lockheed Martin representatives break ground on the company's new Strike Systems South production facility at Lockheed Martin's Pike County Operations in Troy, Alabama.



The planned 225,000-square-foot facility, combined with the current cruise missile production factory, will provide the necessary space to meet the U.S. Air Force's objectives.



"This expansion represents Pike County Operations' long-standing commitment to meet our customer's current and future needs as well as to bring more well-paying jobs to the area," said Frank St. John, executive vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "All our employees come to work with an unwavering commitment to help our customers succeed in their mission to create a more secure and prosperous world."



Building construction is slated for completion in 2021 with Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) production ramping up in the second half of 2022.



"We're pleased to see Lockheed Martin continue to invest in our community with the addition of this new manufacturing building," said Jason Reeves, Troy Mayor. "Their growth not only leads to more jobs – it enhances sustainable growth for our region."



Lockheed Martin's Pike County Operations is the recipient of many continuous improvement and performance excellence awards.





