FMV Supported Dutch Tests

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Agency, FMV; issued May 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defesne-Aerospace.com)

FMV supported the Dutch test shoots with the Excalibur munition at Älvdalen's firing range.



When the Netherlands performed firing with the Excalibur artillery projectile at Älvdalen's firing range, the FMV team documented the process with high-speed cameras, drones and doppler radar. FMV Test & Evaluation carries out assignments for other countries' defense forces and industries, to make it possible to maintain the Swedish test and trial ability.



FMV Test & Evaluation, T&E, are experts in the testing of military equipment in all forms. The missions come primarily from the Swedish Armed Forces, but the occupancy rate is not high enough to keep the business fully operational.



“We need some assignments for other countries' defense forces and industry to be able to maintain the broad and deep expertise and technical equipment needed to be able to have the capacity for all types of tests and trials,” says Fredrik Bergman, head of FMV T&E.



When a Dutch team from their Fire Support Command came to Älvdalen's training and shooting field with personnel and equipment, the purpose was to verify the artillery control chain when firing with the Excalibur artillery round.



FMV T&E documented the Excalibur shots with high-speed cameras and drones at the target. The projectile tracks were recorded with Doppler radar. T&E also filmed around and during the exercise to compile material from the entire process and the effect of the projectile on different targets, from ammunition loading of the artillery piece to detonation in the target.



Facts:

Excalibur is a 155 mm artillery grenade that has been named after the sword in the legend of King Arthur. The grenade was developed by Raytheon and Swedish-based BAE Systems Bofors. Raytheon was responsible for the navigational part, while Bofors was responsible for the fuselage, the part and the base as well as the ballistic ability.



The grenade is precision-controlled and is guided towards its target using GPS. It is fired at a high angle and flies to a maximum altitude of up to 15,000 meters, where its wings are un-folded the grenade begins to fly toward the target.



During the final part of its trajectory, the munition drops almost vertically, which optimizes explosive action and precision. Excalibur can carry several types of warheads and has a range of about 50 km.



