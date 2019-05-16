Dutch Suspend Military Training Mission in Northern Iraq

(Source: Dutch News.nl; issued May 16, 2019)

The Netherlands has suspended its military training mission to northern Iraq, citing an unidentified ‘risk to security’.



A spokesman for the ministry of defence told website Nu.nl that the suspension had been ordered by the commander of the international coalition which is coordinating the training and affects all allies involved in training troops in the area.



Germany has already suspended its training missions in Iraq because of the tensions between Iran and the US.



The Netherlands has 50 to 60 trainers working with Iraqi Kurdish forces. Earlier on Wednesday, the US ordered all non-essential government staff to leave Iraq right away amid escalating tensions with Iran



