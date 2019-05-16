Northern Fleet ASW Severomorsk Completes Test Shooting Norwegian Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 16, 2019)

The large anti-submarine ship Severomorsk, returning after completing long-range missions to the main base of the Northern Fleet, Severomorsk, performed a series of combat exercises in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea.



According to the combat training plan, the crew also conducted a training on air defence, using the Kinzhal air defence system.



All combat exercises were conducted at a considerable distance from the coast in areas closed for navigation.



Today, ASW Severomorsk will enter Barents Sea.



During the long-distant cruise, which was divided into two stages, ASW Severomorsk visited the Atlantic and Indian oceans. During the trip, it visited the Atlantic and Indian oceans, took part in the Main Naval Parade in the city of Kronstadt. To date, the ship Severomorsk has completed a number of military-diplomatic missions, and visited ports: Algiers, Victoria, Pemba, Antsiranana and Djibouti. She also participated in the Arabian Monsoon 2018 international Russian-Pakistani counter-piracy exercise.



In total, the ship made more than 40,000 nautical miles and performed dozens of combat missions related to combating piracy and terrorist activities at sea, self-defence of the ship, search for submarines, their classification and tracking them.



-ends-

