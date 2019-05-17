Italy Will Not Allow Break-Up of Piaggio Aerospace: Deputy PM (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 17, 2019)

MILAN --- Italy’s government will not allow a break-up of aircraft maker Piaggio Aerospace, which was placed under special administration last year, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.Piaggio Aerospace needs to find a buyer for the whole business or one of its two units - engines and aircraft, each of which includes both production and maintenance activities.Italian defence group Leonardo said on Thursday it had expressed an interest in Piaggio Aerospace’s engine and aircraft maintenance activities.“What I don’t want is a break-up of this company,” Di Maio said, adding, however, he was not opposing Leonardo’s proposal. (end of excerpt)-ends-