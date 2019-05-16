US: We’ll Pay Countries to Ditch Russian, Chinese Arms (excerpt)

(Source: Defense One; posted May 16, 2019)

The U.S. State Department wants to expand a little-known effort that offers countries cash to buy American-made weapons if they give up Russian-made arms.The year-old initiative, called the European Recapitalization Incentive Program, is already helping six eastern European countries buy new helicopters or armored vehicles. Now, State Department officials are looking to take the effort global to get allies and partners to abandon not only Russian weapons, but Chinese ones too.“The goal is to help our partners break away from the Russian supply chain [and] logistics chain that allows Russian contractors and service personnel and Russian-manufactured spare parts onto either NATO allied bases or partner military bases,” a State Department official said this week.The effort comes at a time as military officials across the Potomac River at the Pentagon talk about great power competition between the U.S. and Russia and China.To get the money, countries must get rid of their Russian weapons, promise not to buy new ones, and commit some of their own funding to buying American. (end of excerpt)-ends-