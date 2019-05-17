87th Electronic Warfare Squadron Activated

(Source: US Air Force; issued May 17, 2019)

Today we activated the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin. COMBAT SHIELD now mirrors our Air-to-Air (ARCHER) and Air-to-Ground (HAMMER) evaluations which have their own squadrons. This is a huge day for the future of EW in the Air Force!! https://t.co/0mXUvr0Eje — 53d Wing Commander (@53dWG_CC) May 18, 2019

EGLIN AFB, Fla. --- The 53rd Wing hosted an activation ceremony for the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron here May 17. The new squadron will be part of the wing’s 53rd Electronic Warfare Group.The 87th EWS will provide electronic warfare evaluations, cyber assessments, and technical expertise to enable multi-domain mission readiness for combat and mobility air forces. The squadron’s mission is to direct, manage, plan, formulate, execute, and assess all aspects of the Air Force’s electronic warfare assessment program, Combat Shield.“The activation of the 87th EWS aligns with Air Force priorities to maintain air, space, and cyberspace superiority now and into the future. This squadron’s activation puts Combat Shield on par with other weapons system evaluation programs such as air-to-air weapons (Combat Archer) and air-to-ground weapons (Combat Hammer); each already has its own squadron. This recognizes that electronic warfare, and operations across the electromagnetic spectrum more broadly, are fundamental to achieving National Defense Strategy objectives,” said Col. David Abba, 53rd wing commander.Combat Shield assesses electronic warfare readiness by evaluating electronic warfare system performance, maintenance practices, and units’ operational processes. The activation of the 87th will allow multiple Combat Shield teams to support assessments for all major commands worldwide, maximizing the effectiveness of their evaluations while also achieving efficiencies in manpower utilization.-ends-