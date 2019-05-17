Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 17, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $21,350,787 modification (P00017) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1048).



This modification will provide initial repair material for the Electronic Warfare Digital Channelized Receiver/Techniques Generator Tuner Insertion Program, Fuel and Life Support systems at multiple F-35 depots within the continental U.S.



Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (49.4 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (39.3 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (11.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $21,350,787 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,324,456; 43.7 percent); Marine Corps ($4,607,377; 21.6 percent); Navy ($2,140,229; 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($3,638,728; 17 percent); and FMS ($1,639,997; 7.7 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



