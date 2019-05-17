Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 17, 2019)

Actionable Solutions Group LLC (ASG),** Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a maximum $240,658,061 single award contract (H92402-19-C-0006) with a base year and four one-year options to provide intelligence analyst support to U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 are being obligated at time of award.



The work will be performed at multiple geographic locations both inside and outside the continental U.S., and will continue through fiscal 2024.



This contract was awarded competitively as a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business set aside with 14 proposals received.



USSOCOM headquarters, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

