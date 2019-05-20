Germany Becomes First Government Customer for ACJ350

(Source: Airbus; issued May 20, 2019)

GENEVA --- The German government has placed a firm order for three ACJ350-900 XWBs, becoming the first government customer for the type, which has already been ordered by private customers.



The aircraft are destined for a mix of government, troop transport and medical evacuation roles. Delivery of the first aircraft is planned for 2020, and the other two in 2022.



Cabin outfitting will be facilitated by ACJ’s Easyfit cabin-outfitting concept, which features pre-installed attachments and standardized interfaces that greatly simplify installing walls and furniture in a carbonfibre fuselage.



“The ACJ350 XWB is the ultimate in modern, long-haul, private jet travel, with the capability to deliver large groups nonstop to the world in unmatched comfort, efficiency and reliability,” says ACJ President Benoit Defforge.



The A350 XWB is the first Airbus aircraft to feature a carbonfibre fuselage and wings, which are immune to fatigue and corrosion, as well as saving weight.



Its technological features also include the greater comfort of a lower cabin-altitude, simpler and faster transition-training for pilots through the newest version of Airbus’s common cockpit, and aerodynamically efficient wings that adapt their shape in flight.



Total A350 XWB orders stand at around 900, more than 250 of which are already in airline service.



The ACJ350-900 XWB can fly 25 passengers 11,100 nm/20,550 km or more than 22 hours in its ultra-long range version.



Around 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica.





Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) creates the world’s most rewarding flying experiences for customers by providing them with unique expertise, the finest service, best technology and highest standards of care in corporate aviation. All Airbus corporate jets come from the most modern aircraft family on the market, derived from Airbus’ successful market-leading jetliners.



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-



