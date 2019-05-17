Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 17, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $383,973,802 modification (P00078) to Foreign Military Sales (Romania) contract W31P4Q-15-C-0022 for new production hardware, upgrade kits and spares.



Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Pelham, New Hampshire; Burlington, Massachusetts; Marlborough, Massachusetts; Lawton, Oklahoma; Andover, Massachusetts; El Paso, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; McKinney, Texas; Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Santa Fe Springs, California; and East Camden, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023.



Fiscal 2019 other funds in the amount of $383,973,802 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

