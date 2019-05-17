Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 17, 2019)

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Laurel, Maryland, is awarded a $2,351,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, contract ceiling increase modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-D-6400) for research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation for programs throughout the Department of Defense (DoD).



Funds from program offices throughout the DoD may be obligated on individual task orders for efforts that fall within the core competency areas.



The thematic areas of research, development, and engineering include, but are not limited to, missiles, radar, sonar, space, undersea warfare, command, control and communication (C3), anti-air warfare, strike warfare, information warfare, complex combat systems and the characteristics and limitations unique to the operating environment of DoD systems.



Program offices throughout DoD may provide multiple appropriation types for use throughout contract performance.



No funds are guaranteed by the award of this contract; this contracting action merely establishes a potential ceiling value.



The new maximum ceiling amount for the contract is $7,117,557,632 for research and development in the core competency areas approved for JHU/APL by DoD which include: strategic systems test and evaluation; submarine security and survivability; space science and engineering; combat systems and guided missiles; theater air defense and power projection; and information technology (C4ISR/IO); simulation, modeling, and operations analysis.



No funds are obligated or guaranteed by the award of this ceiling increase.



Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by September 2022.



This contract action is awarded pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (3), as implemented in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-3; industrial mobilization; engineering, developmental, or research capability; or expert services. The capabilities developed and provided by JHU/APL in the DoD-approved core competencies listed above are determined to be essential to support a variety of DoD programs managed by different technical sponsor organizations.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-13-D-6400).



-ends-

