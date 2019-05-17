Canada – MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 17, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Canada of MK 54 lightweight torpedoes with support for an estimated cost of $387 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 16, 2019.



The Government of Canada has requested to buy four hundred twenty-five (425) MK 54 lightweight torpedo conversion kits. Also included are torpedo containers, Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers, Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks, air launch accessories for fixed wing, torpedo spare parts, training, publications, support and test equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $387 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Canada, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and a contributor to military, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world.



Canada intends to upgrade its current inventory of MK 46 torpedoes to the MK 54 with the purchase of these kits. The MK 54 torpedo is designed to be easily upgraded from the existing MK 46 torpedo. Canada plans to utilize MK 54 Lightweight Torpedoes on its Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax class ships, the Royal Canadian Air Force's CP-140 Aurora Aircraft, and the CH-148 Maritime Helicopters. Canada will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor for the MK 54 Torpedo is Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The Government of Canada is expected to negotiate an offset agreement with Raytheon, in accordance with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy, before signing the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Canada. However, it is anticipated that engineering and technical support services provided by the U.S. Government may be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

