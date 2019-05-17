Japan – AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM)

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 17, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) with support for an estimated cost of $317 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 16, 2019.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy one hundred sixty (160) AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), and one (1) AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM guidance section. Also included are containers, weapon support and support equipment, spare and repair parts, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $317 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale of these missiles will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset arrangements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives in Japan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

