Korea – SM-2 Block IIIB Standard Missiles

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued May 17, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Korea of SM-2 Block IIIB Standard missiles with support for an estimated cost of $313.9 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 16, 2019.



The Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested to buy up to ninety-four (94) rounds of SM-2 Block IIIB Standard Missiles and twelve (12) MK 97 MOD 0 Guidance Sections for SM-2 Block IIIB. Also included is technical assistance: training and training equipment; publication and technical data; and related logistics support, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $313.9 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defense needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region.



The ROK Navy intends to use the SM-2 Block IIIB to supplement it existing inventory. The proposed sale will provide a defensive capability while enhancing interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces. The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be the Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Tucson, Arizona. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of the proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the ROK. However, U.S. Government or contractor personnel in-country visits will be required on a temporary basis in conjunction with program technical oversight and support requirements.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



