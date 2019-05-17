U.S. Warhead Destroys Electronics, Not Buildings

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 17, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Air Force has deployed at least 20 missiles equipped with payloads that can destroy military electronics. The missile uses high-power microwaves (HPMs) to destroy military capabilities without causing any fatalities.



The payload is known as the Counter-Electronics High Power Microwave Advanced Missile Project (CHAMP).



The missiles are built by Boeing's Phantom Works for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. Tests took place in 2012. This system is now operational.



The microwave payload is delivered by an air-launched cruise missile carried by B-52 bombers.



