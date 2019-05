Otokar to Exhibit ARMA 8x8 and COBRA II in Peru

(Source: Otokar; issued May 20, 2019)

Otokar, Turkey’s leading land defence systems company, participates in SITDEF 2019 exhibition in Lima, Peru on May 16-19, 2019.



During the four-day exhibition, Otokar will present its worldwide known armoured military vehicles ARMA 8x8 and COBRA II as well as its turret systems.



