Few in Finland Enthusiastic About an EU Army

(Source: Finnish Broadcasting News, YLE; issued May 20, 2019)

Just days ahead of the European election, few in Finland appear to want the EU to set up a joint military force.



Just 26 percent of Finnish residents said they think the EU should establish a common defence force, according to a poll commissioned by rural newspaper Maaseudun Tulevaisuus (MT).



The survey queried more than 1,000 people, asking whether they agreed with the statement: "EU countries should deepen its defence cooperation with the aim of creating a common military."



Some 40 percent of respondents said that it would not be a good idea to establish a common defence force but nearly as many (34%) said they did not have an opinion about it.



Residents in larger cities were more positive toward the idea of a common EU military than respondents in rural areas were, according to the paper.



Men (35%) were more positive toward the idea than women (17%), but on the other hand more women than men said that they had no opinion on the issue.

Political divides



Supporters of the small Swedish People's Party (SPP) and those who earned more than 85,000 euros a year were more likely to have positive views on establishing a common EU defence force.



When the question was put to 159 of Finland's candidates in the EU Parliament elections, 84 percent said they were against the idea.



SPP and Greens candidates are the biggest supporters of establishing joint European defence forces.



Just over 1,000 people took part in the survey, which had a margin of error of three percentage points.



-ends-

