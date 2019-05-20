HMS Defender Shows Her Power with Missile Firing

(Source: Royal Navy; issued May 20, 2019)

Like the French frigate Bretagne, equipped with a similar system, the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender fired an Aster 15 air-defense missile during NATO’s Formidable Shield exercise off the western coast of Scotland. (RN photo)

In a burst of fire and smoke, Royal Navy warship HMS Defender has tested her world-beating missile system off the coast of Scotland.



Blasting from the Type 45 destroyer’s silo, the missile flew four times the speed of sound before obliterating an incoming drone target designed to simulate a projectile attack on the ship.



It marks the first time HMS Defender has taken on this particular type of target – one that is significantly more challenging as it flies faster and lower than others before it.



The missile firing took place as part of NATO Exercise Formidable Shield. It proves the Portsmouth-based ship’s ability to defend herself and other ships around her from attack.



The ship’s Senior Warfare Officer, Lieutenant Commander Daniel Lee, said: “Being a part of our first firing against a fast-moving, low-level target has been a really rewarding experience.



"Proving the effectiveness of the Sea Viper system against a more challenging target reassures us in the ability of HMS Defender to deliver on operations as an air defence destroyer.”



Just two and a half seconds after erupting from HMS Defender’s silo, the missile accelerates to more than four times the speed of sound – otherwise known as Mach 4.



High over the seas, it then manoeuvres at G-forces which no human being could withstand, to close in and destroy the target.



Sea Viper is the combination of the Sampson radar system – the distinctive spinning spiked ball on top of a Type 45 destroyer’s main mast – and the Aster missile system which sits in a silo on the ship’s forecastle.



The system tracks aircraft and other objects across thousands of cubic miles of airspace, identifies threats, and destroys them when necessary.



These were all put to the test during Exercise Formidable Shield with almost every nation involved firing missiles throughout the 10-day exercise.



Equipped with a Wildcat helicopter from Yeovilton-based 815 Naval Air Squadron, state-of-the-art Sampson radar and the Sea Viper missile system, HMS Defender was a potent addition alongside nine other navies at the Hebrides range in Scotland.



Led by the US Navy’s 6th Fleet, the exercise was the largest of its type with 13 ships, more than 10 aircraft and in excess of 3,300 personnel taking part.



Lieutenant Commander Ben Shirley, HMS Defender’s Weapon Engineer Officer, said: “Maintaining relationships and our ability to work with other nations is vital to the defence of the UK.



“Operating with a number of our allies has given us a fantastic opportunity to witness other nations’ missile defence systems.



“It has also given us the ability to better understand how well our own systems perform in a variety of conditions against a variety of targets.”



