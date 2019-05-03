US Deploys THAAD Anti-Missile System In First Deployment to Romania

(Source: US Army; issued May 3, 2019)

The US Army earlier this month quietly deployed a THAAD battery to an air base in Romania to provide temporary anti-missile defense coverage while the Aegis Ashore installation in that country undergoes a scheduled upgrade. (US Army photo)

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU (MK) AIR BASE, Romania --- American troops offload a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launcher from a C-17 Globemaster III at Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base, Romania, May 3, 2019.



The THAAD deployed to Romania from 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command out of Fort Hood, Texas.



The deployment of the THAAD is in support of the NATO Ballistic Missile Defense mission and reinforces the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to the defense of our NATO allies.



The unit arrived in Romania in April to emplace a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system while NATO’s Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense site undergoes a long-planned update in the upcoming months.



-ends-

