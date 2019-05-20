F-35 Spare Parts Funding at Risk as Pentagon Seeks Data Rights (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published May 20, 2019)

By Anthony Capaccio and Roxana Tiron

By ignoring a Pentagon request for cost data on F-35 spare parts, Lockheed has opened what promises to be a long fight against the US government over the F-35’s IP rights, which were paid by the government but belong to the company. (ITAF photo)

The House panel that approves defense spending intends to withhold half of next year’s funding for F-35 spare parts until the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Corp. agree on the sale of technical data for spare parts to improve the tracking of items and allow purchases from other suppliers.Struggling to resolve spare parts shortages and bottlenecks for the fighter plane worldwide, the Defense Department this month requested that Lockheed offer a proposal to sell it cost and technical data rights to the parts. That would give the Pentagon the ability to seek its own suppliers for parts or even produce some at its maintenance depots.But the panel said the department has yet to hear back from Lockheed, the No. 1 U.S. defense contractor.With the issue unresolved, the House Appropriations Defense subcommittee said it will only allow spending of $364 million of $728 million requested for Navy and Marine Corps jet parts in fiscal year 2020 until the Pentagon has “received an adequate cost proposal” from Lockheed. (end of excerpt)-ends-