GeoSpectrum Technologies Introducing Multipurpose Autonomous Sub-surface Training Target

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued May 21, 2019)

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada --- GeoSpectrum Technologies (GTI) launches a Multipurpose Autonomous Sub-Surface Training Target (MASTT) system that enables true to life and cost-effective training experience of detecting and tracking submarines. MASTT will be showcased at the CANSEC exhibition held in Ottawa May 29-30, 2019 (Elbit Systems booth #1421).



Cost and technical capacity impede modern Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) training as it often times involves operating of either real submarines or training targets which are of a limited transmitting capacity.



MASTT imitates submarines from conventional to nuclear with a variety of running modes of operation. The system can replicate a submarines’ acoustic signature. In this mode MASTT will transmit fixed frequencies, either independently, or when triggered by a received acoustic signal. Moreover, it can retransmit a synthetic echo of received acoustic signals while a Doppler shift can be also incorporated into the retransmitted echo, increasing or decreasing the intensity of the sound in line with the distance. Unlike most existing systems in the market these capabilities are available in both medium and low frequency bands.



Answering the need for true to life training MASTT can operate in different running modes depicting standard submarine movement: Moving in a straight line in a fixed course, speed or depth, moving in a zig zag pattern with course alterations, a near stationary mode and a multiple course, speed and depth alterations.



Less than 3 meters in length and a little over 32 centimeters in diameter MASTT is suited for storage on an Mk 46 Mod 5 torpedo rack for quick launch and recovery as well as user friendly deployment for surface ship crew. MASTT is equipped with rechargeable batteries providing a minimum of 8-hour operation endurance at 4 kts cruising speed and only 3-4 hour charging time. A significantly cost-effective system in both size and maintenance cost, MASTT provides the operators with a true to life flexible training experience detecting and tracking submarines.



Paul Yeatman, President of GTI, commented: “The MASTT training system provides operators the opportunity to cope with real-life scenarios at a fraction of the cost while contributing to the development of new ASW tactics. MASTT joins the GTI portfolio of advanced sub surface acoustic systems serving the defense, homeland security, Oil & Gas and environmental sectors.”





GeoSpectrum is a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada based supplier of marine acoustic hardware and systems. Its’ range of offerings include sonars and sonar upgrades (towed and hull mounted), acoustic communication, submarine targets, diver deterrent systems, moored surveillance solutions, Very Low Frequency (VLF) systems and more. The company supplies its products to the defence, oil and gas, surveillance, and environmental sectors.



-ends-

