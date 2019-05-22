Milrem LCM Opens A New Tank Hall at Tapa

(Source: Patria; issued May 22, 2019)

Patria’s subsidiary Milrem LCM opens its third workshop in Estonia. It is located in the immediate vicinity of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces in Tapa. The workshop allows repair and maintenance work on the entire Defense Forces' vehicle fleet - both wheeled and tracked.



The workshop is built to meet the requirements of the infantry combat vehicle CV-9035. "Enlargement to Tapa is a milestone for Milrem LCM," says Jukka Holkeri, President, International Support Partnerships business unit at Patria and the chairman of the Milrem LCM council. "It is part of Milrem's strategy to be as close as possible to the main customer, the Estonian Defense Forces, and to ensure good working conditions for the implementation of the agreements."



"For Milrem, opening a new workshop is a logical continuation of the current development. The company is growing and expanding its fields of activity, making it a matter of time when the existing workshops will be too small for our everyday work," says Ingvar Pärnamäe, Managing Director of Milrem LCM.



Milrem LCM is a subsidiary of Patria and a part of its International Support Partnerships business unit. Patria owns 60% of Milrem LCM and 40% is owned by Mootor Grupp. Milrem LCM provides services for the defence and security sector offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military equipment.



The company provides maintenance and repair works for the Estonian Defence Forces' XA-180, XA-188 and CV90 as well as other military vehicles in Tallinn, Võru and now in Tapa as well.



